13 People Injured in Shooting at a Chicago Memorial Party on Sunday

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Revellers flee sports hall party in panic as earthquake hits Philippines Hundreds of people flee in panic from a celebration in an arena when an earthquake hit the Philippines on Sunday (December 15). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published 1 week ago Steve Coogan campaigns for Lib Dems in Lewes Comedian Steve Coogan said people needed to "vote smart and box clever" to keep the Conservatives out of power. The Alan Partridge star took to the streets in his local constituency of Lewes in East.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Chicago police: 13 wounded in shooting at memorial party A shooting early Sunday at a house party held in honour of someone who was killed in April left 13 people wounded, four of the critically, Chicago police said.

CTV News 5 hours ago



Police: 13 people shot at house party in Chicago A shooting at a house party early Sunday on Chicago's South Side wounded 13 people, four of them critically, Chicago police said. (Dec. 22)

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago





Tweets about this