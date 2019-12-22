Global  

13 People Injured in Shooting at a Chicago Memorial Party on Sunday

Sunday, 22 December 2019
News video: 13 People Shot At Englewood House Party

13 People Shot At Englewood House Party 02:08

 Thirteen people were shot at a house party early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood. Four victims were critically wounded. Police were questioning two people. CBS 2's Vi Nguyen reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Chicago police: 13 wounded in shooting at memorial party

A shooting early Sunday at a house party held in honour of someone who was killed in April left 13 people wounded, four of the critically, Chicago police said.
CTV News

Police: 13 people shot at house party in Chicago

A shooting at a house party early Sunday on Chicago's South Side wounded 13 people, four of them critically, Chicago police said. (Dec. 22)  
USATODAY.com


