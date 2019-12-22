Global  

Clashes erupt at Hong Kong rally to support China’s Uighurs

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Clashes broke out Sunday between Hong Kong police and protesters at a rally in support of China’s Uighur minority. Police arrested two protesters who were attempting to burn a Chinese flag at the rally, which was attended by several hundred people. Some were holding signs emblazoned with the blue and white […]
News video: Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes

Hong Kong protest at China's treatment of Uighurs ends in violent clashes 01:07

 Police clashed with demonstrators in Hong Kong as a rally in support of China's Uighur community descended into chaosView on euronews

