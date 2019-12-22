Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

GOP senator defends Trump: Obama also made 'plenty of mistakes' on Ukraine

euronews Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
GOP senator defends Trump: Obama also made 'plenty of mistakes' on Ukraine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email [Video]Schumer demands witnesses at impeachment trial, citing new email

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer cited a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine to press his case for testimony. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Roy Blunt Hedges on Whether Trump-Zelensky Call Was a Mistake: He and Obama Have Made Mistakes on Ukraine

Senator *Roy Blunt* (R-MO) shrugged on Sunday when he was grilled on whether President *Donald Trump* made a mistake in trying to pressure the Ukrainian...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

BruceBernstein9

Bruce Bernstein Another decrepit, past his expiration date, nitwitted, Repug Senator that chooses not to distinguish the difference… https://t.co/OULFsN3iON 5 days ago

sandrastone34

Sandra Stone RT @NBCPolitics: Asked about President Trump's July phone call with the Ukrainian president, Sen. Roy Blunt asserted that Trump’s predecess… 6 days ago

HowarthRodney

Rodney James Howarth RT @pwrfulwomantoo: Let's talk about Obozos mistakes he made like the money he secretly gave Iran in which they received $1.5B in unmarked… 6 days ago

steve77ha

steve hamilton GOP senator defends Trump: Obama also made 'plenty of mistakes' on Ukraine https://t.co/uFkXVZ3R4J via @nbcnews 6 days ago

aferguson02

Absolutely Fabulous! 😜🌻🌎🛫🇨🇦 RT @ResisterSis20: ⁦@SenateGOP⁩ there is a grave difference in mistakes and crimes. Don’t play word games with us. It won’t work. We see… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.