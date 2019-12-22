Global  

Semitruck inflicts major damage on closed Florida landmark

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. (AP) — A semitruck plowed into a historic inn south of Orlando early Sunday, causing major damage but no apparent injuries. Photos show that the truck ran through the wall of the Desert Inn and a portion of the building collapsed around it. Lisa Mason, who ran the inn before it closed […]
