Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Emanuel Ungaro: French fashion designer Emanuel dies aged 86

BBC News Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Clothes from the designer's fashion house have been seen on everyone from Jackie Kennedy to Katy Perry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

seam_racer

Kelly B. RT @BoF: BoF is sad to report the passing of French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro. https://t.co/dsQZ5uwgzg 15 minutes ago

NofNews_Ghana

NetworkOfNews Ghana French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro, who described himself as a sensual obsessive , has died in Paris at the age… https://t.co/bH5eay67Yk 16 minutes ago

AngieAxl

Angie RT @voguemagazine: Emanuel Ungaro, the pioneering French fashion designer who trained with Balenciaga and founded his own eponymous fashion… 17 minutes ago

BugsGroove

bugs grooove RT @VogueRunway: Emanuel Ungaro, the pioneering French fashion designer, died on Saturday, December 21, leaving behind a legacy of bold art… 28 minutes ago

DeLaCroisette

La Croisette French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dies aged 86 https://t.co/5tVDNUdmJc 31 minutes ago

ImLookgBackAtU

MozInOz “One should not wear a dress, one should live in it.” #EmanuelUngaro #Ungaro https://t.co/3cjxAI0WIV 53 minutes ago

SaraLailee

sara aziz RT @thrstyle: The French fashion designer was known for his use of vibrant color, mixed prints and elegant draping https://t.co/omoAk5U4Gv 56 minutes ago

WisdomNZ

Carolyn Smith French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro dead at 86 https://t.co/qFq9t3di4M via @WMassNews 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.