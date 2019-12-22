Global  

‘Rise of Skywalker’ opens with $175.5 million; ‘Cats’ flops

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Force was a little less strong with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” J.J. Abrams’ Skywalker finale couldn’t match its recent predecessors on opening weekend, but it still amassed a $175.5 million debut that ranked far, far away from all but a dozen films. “The Rise of Skywalker” came in […]
News video: Rise of Skywalker cast on how to celebrate the holidays, Star Wars style

Rise of Skywalker cast on how to celebrate the holidays, Star Wars style 02:11

 Cast of 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' discuss how their characters would celebrate the festive season at the European premiere.

