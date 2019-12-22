Global  

Residents urged to stay home, close windows as Minto, N.B., tire fire continues to burn

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
A tire fire that's been burning at a recycling business in Minto, N.B., since Friday is under control, but it will likely be days before it is put out.
Fire crews from around the region battle tire fire at N.B. recycling plant

Fire crews from around the region are battling a massive tire fire at a recycling plant in the village of Minto, in south-central New Brunswick.
CTV News

Fire at N.B. tire recycling business sends heavy smoke into the air

A major fire has broken out at a tire recycling plant in Minto, N.B. The Upper Kingsclear Fire Department was called to the scene at TRACC Tire Recycling at...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

Marg_Foget

Marg Foget RT @CBCCanada: Residents urged to stay home, close windows as Minto, N.B., tire fire continues to burn https://t.co/DxQlTlAecP https://t.co… 21 minutes ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life Residents urged to stay home, close windows as Minto, N.B., tire fire continues to burn - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/BvHiO7blwu 38 minutes ago

CBCCanada

CBC Canadian News Residents urged to stay home, close windows as Minto, N.B., tire fire continues to burn https://t.co/DxQlTlAecP https://t.co/eDKOQvcEm5 1 hour ago

mtltimesnews

Montrealtimes Residents urged to stay home, close windows as Minto, N.B., tire fire continues to burn | CBC News… https://t.co/HKf4k1fdmy 1 hour ago

ShinyHappyMedia

Shiny Happy Media Residents urged to stay home, close windows as Minto, N.B., tire fire continues to burn https://t.co/gCgZQWvCTV 1 hour ago

Canada_News_

Canada Residents urged to stay home, close windows as Minto, N.B., tire fire continues to burn #CanadaNews https://t.co/Kr0fzhgT9R 1 hour ago

bendypragnell

