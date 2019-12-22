Global  

69-year-old shot dead at Walmart in Red Deer didn't know shooter, police say after 2 arrested

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
RCMP have made arrests after a 69-year-old man was killed in a shooting inside a Walmart in Red Deer, Alta., on Friday.
