Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Opens With Underwhelming $175 Million, Cats Flops

TIME Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
News video: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million 01:25

 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million . The latest 'Star Wars' film is estimated to make anywhere from $175 million to $200 million in its opening weekend. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' debuted to a then-record $248 million in 2015. and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'...

Good Day Death Star: Episode III - Rise of Skywalker Reactions [Video]Good Day Death Star: Episode III - Rise of Skywalker Reactions

Chewy, that's definitely a spoiler!

'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker': Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran [Video]'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker': Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Exclusive Interview With Oscar Isaac & Kelly Marie Tran - Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far,..

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' has the third-best opening of the year with $176 million, but earns less than 'The Last Jedi' (DIS)

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' has the third-best opening of the year with $176 million, but earns less than 'The Last Jedi' (DIS)· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" earned an estimated $176 million at the domestic box office this weekend. · That figure marks the third best opening of...
Business Insider

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is already making big money at the box office, despite lousy reviews (DIS)

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' is already making big money at the box office, despite lousy reviews (DIS)· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" brought in $40 million at its Thursday preview screenings. · That's the fifth best performance of all time. · The movie...
Business Insider

