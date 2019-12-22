Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

No Christmas Mass at Notre Dame Cathedral for first time in 200 years

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Christmas services at France's Notre Dame Cathedral have been moved a mile away to Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois, a church dating back to the 7th century.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: There Will Be No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In Centuries

There Will Be No Christmas Mass At Notre Dame Cathedral For First Time In Centuries 00:32

 For the first time since the French Revolution, there will be no Christmas Mass at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.