Shark reportedly bites surfer off Southern California coast

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A shark reportedly bit a surfer Saturday afternoon off Southern California in a “truly terrifying situation,” the Coast Guard said. The 37-year-old man had been surfing near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands, during the attack, according to a news release. A friend aboard a nearby boat applied […] 👓 View full article

