Boeing Starliner capsule softly lands in New Mexico after dramatic mission

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
After a dramatic mission that saw a failure to reach the proper orbit, Boeing's Starliner successfully landed in White Sands, New Mexico, on Sunday.
News video: Starliner Capsule Lands After Aborted Mission

Starliner Capsule Lands After Aborted Mission 00:31

 Boeing landed its Starliner Capsule in the New Mexico desert early Sunday morning.

Boeing Starliner Lands In New Mexico After Inaugural Orbit [Video]Boeing Starliner Lands In New Mexico After Inaugural Orbit

The ship ran into technical difficulties and wasn't able to rendezvous with the International Space Station.

Boeing's Starliner crew capsule runs into problems [Video]Boeing's Starliner crew capsule runs into problems

Boeing's new Starliner crew capsule has run into problems on its first test flight, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts. The Starliner carried Christmas treats..

Boeing Starliner Lands In New Mexico After Inaugural Orbit

Watch Video"An historic landing in White Sands, New Mexico concludes the first flight test of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The first time and American-made,...
Newsy

Boeing Starliner lands in New Mexico after aborted space mission

1
euronews

