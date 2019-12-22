Global  

Migrants, police officers injured in North Macedonia crash

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia said Sunday that two migrants and two police officers were injured when a people smuggler’s car smashed into a police jeep. Police said the collision happened on Saturday when the police jeep tried to stop the car carrying 10 migrants from Afghanistan near a toll both […]
