Racism in stands mars Chelsea’s 2-0 win at Tottenham in EPL

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
FIFA’s protocol for dealing with discrimination at soccer games was implemented for the first time in the Premier League on Sunday when there were three stadium announcements during a London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea, following apparent racist abuse toward Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger. The announcements came in the second half, after Rudiger was kicked in […]
News video: Chelsea win marred by alleged racial abuse

Chelsea win marred by alleged racial abuse 02:19

 Chelsea win at Tottenham marred by alleged racial abuse; Antonio Rudiger hoping offenders can be found and punished and PFA calls for enquiry on social media

Frank Lampard gives update on Antonio Rudiger [Video]Frank Lampard gives update on Antonio Rudiger

Frank Lampard gives an update on Antonio Rüdiger following allegations of racist abuse being directed towards him during Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs [Video]Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea star Willian calls for bans after alleged Antonio Rudiger racism

Chelsea star Willian calls for bans after alleged Antonio Rudiger racismChelsea's win over Tottenham was marred by alleged racism aimed at Blues defender Antonio Rudiger
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC Local NewsSoccerNews.comtalkSPORTSeattle Times

Antonio Rudiger hits out at the racists with message after Chelsea's win over Tottenham

Antonio Rudiger hits out at the racists with message after Chelsea's win over TottenhamGermany international Antonio Rudiger took to social media after Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League
Football.london


