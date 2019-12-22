Seahawks-Cardinals GameCenter: Live updates, highlights, how to watch, stream Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Follow along with The Seattle Times as the Seahawks face the division foe Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field for a chance to improve to 12-3. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Seattle Times Sports Something of a surprise here as Jamarco Jones — not George Fant — will start in place of injured left tackle Duane… https://t.co/5AnGc15x2n 32 minutes ago