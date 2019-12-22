Global  

Chicago house party shooting leaves 13 wounded, 4 critically, police say

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Thirteen people were wounded, four critically, after at least two gunmen opened fire at a house party in Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood at the party, which was being held “in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Fred Waller, chief of patrol […]
News video: Thirteen injured at Chicago party to honor shooting victim

Thirteen injured at Chicago party to honor shooting victim 01:51

 Thirteen people were wounded in a shooting at a party on Chicago's south side intended to honor the victim of an earlier shooting, police said, adding that they have identified two people they consider of interest to the investigation. Roger Fortuna has more.

