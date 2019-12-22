Chicago house party shooting leaves 13 wounded, 4 critically, police say

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Thirteen people were wounded, four critically, after at least two gunmen opened fire at a house party in Chicago early Sunday, authorities said. The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. in the Englewood neighborhood at the party, which was being held “in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Fred Waller, chief of patrol […] 👓 View full article

