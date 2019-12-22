Global  

63 cars crash on icy Virginia bridge: 35 injured, some critically as I-64 is shut down

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
More than 60 vehicles were involved in chain-reaction crashes on an icy, foggy Virginia bridge Sunday, injuring 35 people and shutting down I-64 in both directions on a busy holiday travel day.
