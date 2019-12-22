Germany international Antonio Rüdiger suffers reported racist abuse in Premier League game

For the second time in three weeks, a Premier League game has been stopped due to racist behavior. In Chelsea's game against Tottenham, Germany international Antonio Rüdiger was the target of the abuse. 👓 View full article



10 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs 01:12 Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During the match Antonio Rudiger appeared to suggest he had been the subject of monkey chants in the...