Newest ‘Star Wars’ film produces another box office hit for Disney

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” took in $175.5 million in its opening weekend in the U.S. and Canada, delivering yet another hit in what has been a record year for Walt Disney Co. The new film, directed by J.J. Abrams, had to navigate tricky waters, pleasing legions of “Star Wars” fans while also delivering […]
News video: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million 01:25

 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Expected to Debut With $175 Million . The latest 'Star Wars' film is estimated to make anywhere from $175 million to $200 million in its opening weekend. 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' debuted to a then-record $248 million in 2015. and 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'...

