Ravens lock up AFC's No. 1 seed, home-field advantage with 31-15 win over Browns

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
With a 31-15 win over the Browns, the Ravens locked up the top seed and ensured the AFC playoffs will run through Baltimore.
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital
News video: Can Ravens Clinch Home-Field Advantage Against Browns?

Can Ravens Clinch Home-Field Advantage Against Browns? 00:35

 The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson look to clinch the AFC's top seed against the Cleveland Browns, the last team to beat them. Katie Johnston reports.

Moszaiq

LAMAR JACKSON ERA RT @AdamLefkoe: On the day the Ravens lock up the AFC #1 seed, Justice Hill scores the nail in the coffin TD. #PerfectTake https://t.co/0qx… 5 minutes ago

vcsjoecurley

Joe Curley Ravens lock up AFC's No. 1 seed, home-field advantage with 31-15 win over Browns https://t.co/Gu1Jpq9VLj 18 minutes ago

DiamondDust129

Courtney Powell RT @wjz: NUMBER ONE SEED | The Ravens have locked up the number one seed in the AFC with a 31-15 victory over the Browns on Sunday. https:/… 40 minutes ago

Dayra_Beltre

Dayra Beltre Ravens lock up AFC's No. 1 seed, home-field advantage with 31-15 win over Browns https://t.co/pEucSMztoO via @USATODAY 1 hour ago

poststar

The Post-Star Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and rushed for 103 yards as the Ravens clinched the top seed in the AFC… https://t.co/Fo57qicF0C 2 hours ago

detnews_sports

Detroit News Sports Sunday's NFL: Ravens lock up No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs https://t.co/7HdjkEJBNL https://t.co/KIWrNGwQfg 2 hours ago

MRichWJLA

Michelle Richardson #ICYMI: After Slow Start, Ravens Handle Browns 31-15 and Lock Up AFC #1 Seed and Home-Field https://t.co/CQLG23sHCy 2 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Ravens lock up AFC's No. 1 seed, home-field advantage with 31-15 win over Browns https://t.co/ONP6sHthVY https://t.co/RYs9qYAmMc 2 hours ago

