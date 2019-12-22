Global  

White House predicts Pelosi will 'yield' on impeachment delay

CBC.ca Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
The White House argued Sunday that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in hopes of shaping the upcoming Senate trial.
News video: Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate

Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate 01:19

 Pelosi Says House May Withhold Impeachment Articles From the Senate. The Speaker of the House of Representatives made the comments shortly after the House approved the articles impeaching President Donald Trump. We cannot name managers until we see what the process is on the Senate side. So far we...

White House predicts Pelosi will yield on impeachment delay

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is projecting confidence that it will prevail in a constitutional spat with Democrats over the nature of the Senate’s...
Seattle Times

McConnell rips Pelosi for impeachment delay, says Dems ‘afraid’ to transmit ‘shoddy’ articles

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set the stage Thursday for a potentially bruising fight between the leadership of the two chambers over impeachment, as he...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ReutersMediaite

