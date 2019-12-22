Global  

Bell, Jets damage Steelers’ playoff hopes with 16-10 victory

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Le’Veon Bell helped deal his former team’s playoff hopes a big blow, leading the New York Jets to a 16-10 victory over the banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Steelers (8-7) entered the game controlling their postseason destiny and would have clinched a berth with wins in their final two […]
