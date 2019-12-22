Global  

Saints WR Michael Thomas breaks NFL single-season reception record

USATODAY.com Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Michael Thomas already surpassed Marvin Harrison's record for receptions in a season, and the Saints star still has one game remaining in the year.
