hansuneun RT @SkyNews: A message by foreign prisoners in China pleading for help has been found in a Tesco charity card by a six-year-old girl https:… 17 seconds ago JimW_in_ABQ RT @Heminator: 'We thought it was a prank': Girl, 6, finds China prisoner plea in Tesco charity card https://t.co/8rgFpG17Cq 5 minutes ago Ilshat H. Kokbore 伊利夏提 Tesco halts Christmas card factory after China inmate message https://t.co/BKaSYbJM7a via @RFI_En 6 minutes ago Yukari Takasugi RT @euronews: "We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu Prison China," said the message, in a charity card featuring a kitten in a Santa… 6 minutes ago EDUAR RAFAEL SÁNCHEZ HERNÁNDEZ RT @AFP: British supermarket Tesco says it has stopped production at a factory in China after one of its Christmas cards was found to conta… 9 minutes ago ÿ RT @SkyNews: A six-year-old girl who found a message from a prisoner in China inside a Christmas card has said she "thought it was a prank"… 9 minutes ago léa RT @koryodynasty: Prison labour in China used to make Tesco Christmas cards: "A message by foreign prisoners in China pleading for help ha… 12 minutes ago EbonyElena RT @Blayofficial: A girl found a note in a Tesco Christmas card reading "We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu prison China.” There’… 15 minutes ago