Tesco halts Christmas card factory after China inmate message

WorldNews Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
Tesco halts Christmas card factory after China inmate messageLONDON: Supermarket giant Tesco said Sunday it has stopped production at a factory in China after one of its Christmas cards was found to contain a cry for help from a prisoner who made it. The Sunday Times newspaper reported that a girl in south London had opened a card last weekend to find a message inside claiming to...
Credit: euronews (in English)
News video: Tesco halts production of Christmas cards after girl finds plea from prisoner in China

Tesco halts production of Christmas cards after girl finds plea from prisoner in China 00:50

 A girl in London reportedly opened a card to find a message inside claiming to be from inmates at Shanghai's Qingpu Prison.View on euronews

Ho, Ho, No: UK Grocer Pulls Plug On Chinese Factory After Smuggled Note Appears [Video]Ho, Ho, No: UK Grocer Pulls Plug On Chinese Factory After Smuggled Note Appears

Business Insider reports UK-based grocery store chain Tesco has halted production at a factory in China. The move comes after a report that the factory used forced labor to produce Christmas cards. A..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Girl thought card message was 'prank' [Video]Girl thought card message was 'prank'

A girl who found a message from a prisoner in China inside a Tesco Christmas card has said she "thought it was a prank".

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:23Published


Tesco halts work at Chinese factory over prison labour note found in Christmas card

Tesco halts work at Chinese factory over prison labour note found in Christmas cardThe U.K.-based grocery chain Tesco said it halted production at a factory in China on Sunday after a British newspaper reported the factory used forced labor to...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle TimesCTV NewsBBC NewsSBSCBC.caReuters

Tesco Christmas card contains cry for help from China prisoners who made it

A London schoolgirl has opened a charity card to find a disturbing message from foreign prisoners claiming forced labor for Britain's largest retailer. Tesco has...
Deutsche Welle


hansuneun1

hansuneun RT @SkyNews: A message by foreign prisoners in China pleading for help has been found in a Tesco charity card by a six-year-old girl https:… 17 seconds ago

JimW_in_NM

JimW_in_ABQ RT @Heminator: 'We thought it was a prank': Girl, 6, finds China prisoner plea in Tesco charity card https://t.co/8rgFpG17Cq 5 minutes ago

HKokbore

Ilshat H. Kokbore 伊利夏提 Tesco halts Christmas card factory after China inmate message https://t.co/BKaSYbJM7a via @RFI_En 6 minutes ago

yukaritakasugi

Yukari Takasugi RT @euronews: "We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu Prison China," said the message, in a charity card featuring a kitten in a Santa… 6 minutes ago

eduarsanchezuc

EDUAR RAFAEL SÁNCHEZ HERNÁNDEZ RT @AFP: British supermarket Tesco says it has stopped production at a factory in China after one of its Christmas cards was found to conta… 9 minutes ago

aismartcat

ÿ RT @SkyNews: A six-year-old girl who found a message from a prisoner in China inside a Christmas card has said she "thought it was a prank"… 9 minutes ago

greatestdayy

léa RT @koryodynasty: Prison labour in China used to make Tesco Christmas cards: "A message by foreign prisoners in China pleading for help ha… 12 minutes ago

Ebzi33

EbonyElena RT @Blayofficial: A girl found a note in a Tesco Christmas card reading "We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu prison China.” There’… 15 minutes ago

