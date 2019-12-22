Global  

Ravens clinch AFC’s top seed by beating Browns 31-15

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes — two to tight end Mark Andrews late in the first half — and rushed for 103 yards as the Ravens won their 11th straight game, 31-15 over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday to lock up the conference’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. […]
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Can Ravens Clinch Home-Field Advantage Against Browns?

Can Ravens Clinch Home-Field Advantage Against Browns? 00:35

 The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson look to clinch the AFC's top seed against the Cleveland Browns, the last team to beat them. Katie Johnston reports.

dimondj42

THE ROYAL GENEALOG Ravens clinch AFC’s top seed by beating Browns 31-15 - https://t.co/xs8PfzSp5H - @washtimes 42 minutes ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Ravens clinch AFC’s top seed by beating Browns 31-15 https://t.co/51wrZwbqO5 45 minutes ago

SOULFOOD48

LIGER48 RT @RonBohning: Ravens clinch AFC's top seed by beating Browns 31-15 https://t.co/gEsIzpzgQB #nfl https://t.co/25JEHMdbAD 55 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Ravens clinch AFC's top seed by beating Browns 31-15 https://t.co/gEsIzpzgQB #nfl https://t.co/25JEHMdbAD 56 minutes ago

ubiquitymme

Ubiquity Multimedia & Entertainment NFL: Ravens win 11th straight, clinch top seed in AFC playoffs beating the Browns 31-15. The road to the Super Bow… https://t.co/yaP5f26pkp 1 hour ago

SheilaJ13169593

Sheila Jones AFC playoff picture: Ravens clinch top seed by beating Browns Week 16 https://t.co/vC8jYUyl0U 2 hours ago

Welcome_2Moes

moe RT @jeffzrebiec: With Patriots win, Ravens will have to wait until tomorrow to try and clinch a first-round bye. Ravens would clinch the no… 7 hours ago

