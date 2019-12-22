Global  

Dolphins survive late collapse and beat Bengals in OT, 38-35

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A laugher became a thriller for the Miami Dolphins, and they needed overtime to beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Miami gave up 16 points in the final 29 seconds of regulation but regrouped, and Jason Sanders kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired for a 38-35 win Sunday. Andy Dalton […]
