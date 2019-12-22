N. Iowa continues winning ways with 88-80 win over Marshall Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — AJ Green scored 24 points and Trae Berhow scored 23 with 11 rebounds and Northern Iowa won its fifth straight beating Marshall 88-80 on Sunday. Berhow tied a career-high rebound total for the fifth time. Spencer Haldeman added 13 points, Isaiah Brown 12 and Justin Dahl 10 for the Panthers […] 👓 View full article

