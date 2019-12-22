Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

QB Dwayne Haskins injures ankle in Redskins’ loss to Giants

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins limped off the field in the middle of the best game of his young NFL career. Owner Dan Snyder and the Washington Redskins medical staff ensured he wouldn’t limp back on. Haskins injured his left ankle on a sack on the first play of the second half after completing […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

QB Dwayne Haskins injures ankle in Redskins' loss to Giants

QB Dwayne Haskins injures ankle in Redskins' loss to GiantsDwayne Haskins was knocked out in the second half of the Washington Redskins' overtime loss to the New York Giants with an ankle injury
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBS SportsSeattle Times

Redskins’ Haskins, McLaurin put on show with Meyer watching

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin made some old college magic with their old college coach looking on. Haskins connected with McLaurin on...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

state_post

State Post QB Dwayne Haskins injures ankle in Redskins’ loss to Giants https://t.co/0iXDYTd57r https://t.co/cdgJBCDsRg 25 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News QB Dwayne Haskins injures ankle in Redskins’ loss to Giants https://t.co/X9NV3adE9o 2 hours ago

TSN_Sports

TSN QB Haskins injures ankle in Redskins' loss to Giants. MORE: https://t.co/WajjENF0Jr https://t.co/lIqnYx6KRT 2 hours ago

CSNews2019

NFL News QB Dwayne Haskins injures ankle in Redskins' loss to Giants - National Football League News -… https://t.co/PTjKZe83rv 3 hours ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb QB Dwayne Haskins injures ankle in Redskins' loss to Giants https://t.co/GcWzKryx69 #sports #feedly 3 hours ago

RedskinsAddicts

Redskins Addicts ®™ X-rays negative as Haskins injures ankle - https://t.co/2pcDhsWpPl https://t.co/FAmolazaDe 4 hours ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Dwayne Haskins injures ankle, leaves Redskins game https://t.co/vfSce6ldwV https://t.co/uIBP6eI8Xh 6 hours ago

CapitalSportsNC

Capital Sports New post: Dwayne Haskins injures ankle, leaves Redskins game https://t.co/JhH4cUTsYz 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.