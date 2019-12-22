Global  

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard out vs. Thunder

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will sit out Sunday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left knee soreness. Clippers coach Doc Rivers also said guard Patrick Beverley will sit out with a sore right groin. Leonard typically sits out the second game of back-to-backs. He scored 26 points in a 134-109 […]
