Cannabis Christmas cake could be very merry this year

J.M. Hamilton RT @BloombergCA: Christmas is already a holiday that encourages over-indulgence, so why not throw a few pot edibles under the tree https://… 4 hours ago dispensaries Christmas Cake Could Be Very Merry This Year: Cannabis Weekly - Bloomberg https://t.co/9fRiH1zy2t 8 hours ago Bloomberg Canada Christmas is already a holiday that encourages over-indulgence, so why not throw a few pot edibles under the tree https://t.co/v2munV5Hlr 8 hours ago Star Business RT @StarBusiness: Christmas cake could be very merry this year: Cannabis Weekly https://t.co/Oax1DE7L8O 9 hours ago US-Italy Forum Christmas is already a holiday that encourages over-indulgence, so why not throw a few pot edibles under the tree https://t.co/taFarPCie8 10 hours ago Kristine Owram Pot sales in most categories are higher at Christmas, but that’s particularly true of edibles. Why not eat a few mo… https://t.co/glMnvZwM8d 10 hours ago Ameri-Canna Brands Forget the Fruit Cake, here's a new holiday tradition for the cannabis lovers out there: A cannabis cake could mak… https://t.co/DNbVrp1VwG 11 hours ago WolfTron V RT @business: Christmas is already a holiday that encourages over-indulgence, so why not throw a few pot edibles under the tree https://t.c… 11 hours ago