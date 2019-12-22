VictoriaLNPTweets michaelobrienmp: My statement on the death of former Victorian Premier John Cain # springst https://t.co/7vy57I0aDE 20 seconds ago

Michael O'Brien My statement on the death of former Victorian Premier John Cain #springst https://t.co/ghepfRZWu8 25 seconds ago

David M Goll -Dà Wěi #IlikeAnthonyAlbanese Former Victorian premier John Cain has died https://t.co/rG3AFB3oTY via @theage>>Very sad! We’ve lost the original… https://t.co/NvWp6TjxGq 40 seconds ago

JodieM RT @rwillingham: Sad news, former Victorian Premier John Cain has died. He was 88. @abcmelbourne @abcnews #springst 1 minute ago

#ClimateEmergency Peter RT @dingos1946: Former Victorian Premier John Cain dies https://t.co/F8MqrXEQQe via @ABCNews 2 minutes ago

CountrySuper⭐️ Former Victorian premier John Cain dies aged 88 https://t.co/cazloviG1q @DrJimmyStar #CountrySuper 5 minutes ago

The Weekly Times Former Victorian premier John Cain has died at the age of 88. The state Labor MP has been remembered as a “formidab… https://t.co/44lTVFeOFZ 6 minutes ago