Bell gets win vs. former team as Jets top Steelers 16-10

Seattle Times Sunday, 22 December 2019 ()
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Le’Veon Bell strolled into MetLife Stadium decked out in a bright yellow hoodie, and social media was immediately abuzz. The New York Jets running back surely was trolling his old team, right? The gold and black of the Pittsburgh Steelers? “I wasn’t doing it to be petty or nothing,” a […]
