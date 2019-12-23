Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Wizards’ Thomas suspended 2 games for entering stands

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington guard Isaiah Thomas was suspended for two games without pay by the NBA on Sunday for entering the spectator stands late in the Wizards’ loss at Philadelphia on Saturday night. The NBA said the fans involved have been banned by the 76ers for one year from Wells Fargo Center events […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.