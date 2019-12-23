Global  

Browns lose, playoff hopes gone, coach Kitchens may be next

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns needed all kinds of help to keep their scant postseason hopes alive until the season’s final week. They got it. But they failed themselves. So fitting. The playoffs are gone. The coach might be next. Most Read StoriesWe reviewed a dozen of Costco's private-label wines. Here are the best budget […]
