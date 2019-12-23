Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Cowboys fall to Eagles, lose control of NFC East as playoff odds shrink

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
The Eagles can close out the division next week with a win over the Giants while the Cowboys are left searching for answers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

usa_feeds

USA NEWS FEEDS Cowboys fall to Eagles, lose control of NFC East as playoff odds shrink https://t.co/KJaxE1EVEo @usa_feeds #news… https://t.co/66Ko9VkhNj 8 minutes ago

NFLSportMag

NFL SportMag Football - Cowboys fall to Eagles, lose control of NFC East as...https://t.co/h8AfmTFGKR #football https://t.co/j1ew9MfvQc 30 minutes ago

shopworldoffers

shopworldoffers Cowboys fall to Eagles, lose control of NFC East as playoff odds shrink https://t.co/8BKKDuwjpb 1 hour ago

FanSourceNews

TheFanSource🗣📰 Cowboys fall to Eagles, lose control of NFC East as playoff odds shrink https://t.co/lzqOMZM5sB https://t.co/HWYMklfzbr 1 hour ago

Indianapolis_NC

Indianapolis NewsCh Indy News Cowboys fall to Eagles, lose control of NFC East as playoff odds shrink - USA TODAY… https://t.co/z3DCC7PHqp 1 hour ago

mrbobsullivan

Bob Sullivan Tough weekend for Dallas sports fans. - Cowboys lose to Eagles, playoffs chances dwindle. - Stars fall 5-1 to Flam… https://t.co/5r0rR35JbG 2 hours ago

KentBottles

KentBottles Cowboys fall to Eagles, lose control of NFC East as playoff odds shrink https://t.co/lJ4L4DSBcb via @usatoday 2 hours ago

Portland_NC

Portland NewsChannel Portland News Cowboys fall to Eagles, lose control of NFC East as playoff odds shrink - USA TODAY… https://t.co/jb6nB6OorM 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.