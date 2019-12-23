Cowboys fall to Eagles, lose control of NFC East as playoff odds shrink Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

The Eagles can close out the division next week with a win over the Giants while the Cowboys are left searching for answers.

