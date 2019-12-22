Global  

Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism

Sunday, 22 December 2019
Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racismLONDON (AP) — Chelsea beat 10-man Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League game overshadowed by allegations of racist abuse in the crowd that led to the stadium announcer issuing three warnings on Sunday. Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is black, told captain Cesar Azpilicueta that he had heard “monkey noises” in the stands after his involvement in the sending-off of Son Heung-min in the 62nd minute, and Azpilicueta reported it to referee Anthony Taylor. On three separate occasions, the stadium announcer said racist behavior among...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs 01:12

 Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During the match Antonio Rudiger appeared to suggest he had been the subject of monkey chants in the...

