Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism
Sunday, 22 December 2019 () LONDON (AP) — Chelsea beat 10-man Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League game overshadowed by allegations of racist abuse in the crowd that led to the stadium announcer issuing three warnings on Sunday. Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is black, told captain Cesar Azpilicueta that he had heard “monkey noises” in the stands after his involvement in the sending-off of Son Heung-min in the 62nd minute, and Azpilicueta reported it to referee Anthony Taylor. On three separate occasions, the stadium announcer said racist behavior among...
Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During the match Antonio Rudiger appeared to suggest he had been the subject of monkey chants in the...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Peter June Lee Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism https://t.co/jFhwou5U4r https://t.co/TXP9WvWSMN 9 minutes ago
Los Angeles News Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism
https://t.co/mN6p2toXs9 https://t.co/q8LVMzqzm2 4 hours ago
State Post Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism
https://t.co/EXEwZETWkU https://t.co/fC201mkVXT 4 hours ago
Japan Today News Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism https://t.co/v8tVEBKYgm 5 hours ago
K Dubb Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism https://t.co/hGipOn0LeE #sports#feedly5 hours ago
ChelseaFC Report Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism #Chelsea https://t.co/ICx6KkuHVs https://t.co/PQhtpniRqf 6 hours ago
BastilleGlobal Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism https://t.co/oskbkxKs4K https://t.co/46agw4GM8o 6 hours ago