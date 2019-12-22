Chelsea beats Spurs 2-0 in match marred by alleged racism

Sunday, 22 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea beat 10-man Tottenham 2-0 in a Premier League game overshadowed by allegations of racist abuse in the crowd that led to the stadium announcer issuing three warnings on Sunday. Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, who is black, told captain Cesar Azpilicueta that he had heard "monkey noises" in the stands after his involvement in the sending-off of Son Heung-min in the 62nd minute, and Azpilicueta reported it to referee Anthony Taylor. On three separate occasions, the stadium announcer said racist behavior among...


