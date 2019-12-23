Global  

Wentz, Eagles deny Dallas the NFC East title with 17-9 win

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles cornerback Sidney Jones broke up Dak Prescott’s fourth-down pass to wide receiver Michael Gallup in the end zone with 1:15 left in the game, and Philadelphia denied Dallas a division crown in a 17-9 win on Sunday. The Cowboys (7-8) would have clinched their second straight NFC East title with a […]
