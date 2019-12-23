Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Atkinson’s 20 leads Yale to 54-45 win over ACC’s Clemson

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Atkinson’s 20 leads Yale to 54-45 win over ACC’s ClemsonCLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Yale coach James Jones didn’t think his team would crumble this year simply because it lost four starters off last season’s NCAA Tournament squad. The Bulldogs showed that at Clemson on Sunday with a 54-45 victory. Paul Atkinson had 20 points as Yale won its seventh straight game by upending an […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

madhunews1

madhunews Atkinson's 20 Leads Yale to 54-45 Win Over ACC's Clemson https://t.co/x5oYKysOKm 5 days ago

AP_Top25

AP Top 25 Atkinson's 20 leads Yale to 54-45 win over ACC's Clemson. https://t.co/SDQSul6BWf 5 days ago

WNCN

CBS 17 Atkinson’s 20 leads Yale to 54-45 win over ACC’s Clemson https://t.co/JeGBzyR9Wx 5 days ago

nicholasanorman

Nicholas Norman Atkinson’s 20 leads Yale to 54-45 win over ACC’s Clemson https://t.co/3iTGxkmcbd #ncaa 5 days ago

DistinctAthlete

Distinct Athlete Atkinson’s 20 leads Yale to 54-45 win over ACC’s Clemson https://t.co/UMFVLIGczo 5 days ago

AgathaDejaeger

Agatha Dejaeger "Atkinson's 20 Leads Yale to 54-45 Win Over ACC's Clemson" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/YJH7VeN5ek 5 days ago

FeliciaCMcLin88

Felicia McLin "Atkinson's 20 Leads Yale to 54-45 Win Over ACC's Clemson" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/8GOhJersNV 5 days ago

esportsws

Sports News Atkinson's 20 leads Yale to 54-45 win over ACC's Clemson https://t.co/UGTcvMkAJA 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.