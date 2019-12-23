Atkinson’s 20 leads Yale to 54-45 win over ACC’s Clemson Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 5 days ago )

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Yale coach James Jones didn’t think his team would crumble this year simply because it lost four starters off last season’s NCAA Tournament squad. The Bulldogs showed that at Clemson on Sunday with a 54-45 victory. Paul Atkinson had 20 points as Yale won its seventh straight game by upending an […] CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Yale coach James Jones didn’t think his team would crumble this year simply because it lost four starters off last season’s NCAA Tournament squad. The Bulldogs showed that at Clemson on Sunday with a 54-45 victory. Paul Atkinson had 20 points as Yale won its seventh straight game by upending an […] 👓 View full article

