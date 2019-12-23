North Pole: Growing up in the town where it's always Christmas

Newsbeat's been speaking to the residents of North Pole, Alaska - the town where it's Christmas all year.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Talking parrot chats to the Elf on the Shelf Einstein is certainly being nice to this elf! Giving him kisses, and offering him corn and sweet potatoes. Einstein dances for the elf waves at him and tells him it's alright. I bet this elf will.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:56Published 1 week ago Fantasy Flight Takes Kids to "North Pole" for Special Christmas The Silverliners partner up with hospitals across the state to give children with life-threatening illnesses the chance to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the North Pole. Credit: Rumble Duration: 03:09Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this