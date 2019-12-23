Global  

James misses 1st game of season for Lakers

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James won’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets, the first game he’s missed this season. The 34-year-old superstar sat out Sunday night because of a thoracic muscle strain. He’s listed as day-to-day and coach Frank Vogel had no estimate on how long James would be out. […]
