James misses 1st game of season for Lakers Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James won’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Denver Nuggets, the first game he’s missed this season. The 34-year-old superstar sat out Sunday night because of a thoracic muscle strain. He’s listed as day-to-day and coach Frank Vogel had no estimate on how long James would be out. […] 👓 View full article

