Seahawks lose star running back Chris Carson to season-ending hip injury

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Backup C.J. Prosise (broken arm) also suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday, leaving the Seahawks with rookie Travis Homer as their lone running back.
