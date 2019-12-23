Seahawks lose star running back Chris Carson to season-ending hip injury Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Backup C.J. Prosise (broken arm) also suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday, leaving the Seahawks with rookie Travis Homer as their lone running back. 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Seattle Times Sports RT @A_Jude: Seahawks teammates react to loss of star running back Chris Carson to a season-ending hip injury: https://t.co/qnecoWSyfM htt… 4 minutes ago Adam Jude Seahawks teammates react to loss of star running back Chris Carson to a season-ending hip injury:… https://t.co/dRvl6yafF4 9 minutes ago Mitchell Johnson RT @SeaTimesSports: Rashaad Penny was lost earlier this month to a season-ending knee injury. Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise were lost Sund… 23 minutes ago Seattle Times Sports Rashaad Penny was lost earlier this month to a season-ending knee injury. Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise were lost… https://t.co/D8A7tQJeHC 39 minutes ago