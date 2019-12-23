Kurdish intelligence chief: IS rebuilding in Iraq 'like al-Qaeda on steroids' Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

Kurdish intelligence chief Lahur Talabany has told the BBC that since their military defeat in Iraq two years ago Islamic State (IS) militants are rebuilding. Mr Talabany warned that IS had reorganised itself much faster than its forerunner, Al-Qaeda in Iraq. “They are like al-Qaeda on steroids,” he said.... Kurdish intelligence chief Lahur Talabany has told the BBC that since their military defeat in Iraq two years ago Islamic State (IS) militants are rebuilding. Mr Talabany warned that IS had reorganised itself much faster than its forerunner, Al-Qaeda in Iraq. “They are like al-Qaeda on steroids,” he said.... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this