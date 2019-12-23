Diane carries CS Northridge over San Francisco State 85-50
Monday, 23 December 2019 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lamine Diane had 30 points and 12 rebounds as Cal State Northridge romped past San Francisco State 85-50 on Sunday. Terrell Gomez had 18 points for Northridge (3-10). Elijah Harkless added 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals and Lance Coleman II scored 10 points. Northridge dominated the first half and […]
Several cities in the Bay Area are seeing shocking increases in car break-ins now police are getting some badly needed help. Len Ramirez reports from San Jose where a special state grant will help police combat these "smash and grab" crimes. (12-20-19)