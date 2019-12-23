'Worse than Ash Wednesday': Balmoral family returns to total ruin Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Helena survived Ash Wednesday in Victoria, and had helped defend her home in Balmoral twice already. But on Saturday, the battle was lost. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Kaj Amm It's going to take a while to put lives back together. With the enormous range of these fires I can't imagine how m… https://t.co/iPvzavn9C9 3 minutes ago