Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy

Reuters India Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
"Star Wars" movie "The Rise of Skywalker" blasted into theaters with $374 million in global ticket sales over the weekend as fans rushed to see the final chapter in the long-running film saga, distributor Walt Disney Co said on Sunday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Now Screening: 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,' 'Cats' & 'The Witcher' | THR News

Now Screening: 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,' 'Cats' & 'The Witcher' | THR News 01:18

 Now Screening: 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,' 'Cats' & 'The Witcher' | THR News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

moomblr

moomblr 〄 Huge ‘Skywalker’ debut sales lowest of recent ‘Star Wars’ trilogy https://t.co/zMGYc9bfx1 9 minutes ago

LuzanoB

Galileo B. Luzano Huge ‘Skywalker’ debut sales lowest of recent ‘Star Wars’ trilogy https://t.co/qSFWYcikei via @Crowdynews 17 minutes ago

maxpecarooney

Max Pecarooney “Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy” https://t.co/DMkTr5GJyr 23 minutes ago

cmsnice_com

CMSnice Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy - https://t.co/Q4vefdVbLt 35 minutes ago

KoltovskoyYakov

Yakov Koltovskoy Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy - Reuters https://t.co/Zm4LGEQDtW 38 minutes ago

bot_political

bot_political reuters|Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy|https://t.co/qRfHO2dn0B 1 hour ago

Social_Media_g9

Gander News Network and News Search Engine Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy https://t.co/JSD6D1gywF via @circleboom 1 hour ago

jocve

manu+ RT @Reuters: Huge 'Skywalker' debut sales lowest of recent 'Star Wars' trilogy https://t.co/vHMd4V03mK https://t.co/Rc54lZU5z6 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.