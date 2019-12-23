Global  

China, South Korea, Japan meet over trade, regional disputes

Hindu Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Economic cooperation and the North Korean nuclear threat are the main issues binding the Northeast Asian troika. But no major breakthroughs are expected at the meetings.
China, S Korea and Japan leaders to discuss free trade deal, N Korea tensions

Chinese, Japanese and South Korean leaders will discuss a potential free-trade deal and tensions over the North Korean nuclear issue when they meet in southern...
Japan Today

China hosts Japan and S Korea as regional tensions simmer

China will host the leaders of squabbling neighbors South Korea and Japan on Tuesday, as Beijing flexes its diplomatic muscle to encourage a truce between...
Japan Today


