Fire at warehouse in India’s capital kills 9, injures 3 Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 10 hours ago )

NEW DELHI (AP) — Fire officials said a blaze at a warehouse in India’s capital has killed 9 people and left at least 3 injured. The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Kirari area of New Delhi and its cause was yet unknown, officials said. The injured were admitted to the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sheila Poland RT @AJEnglish: At least nine workers killed and 10 others wounded in India warehouse fire https://t.co/eYuJEeviOJ https://t.co/vOHYcUTZyI 12 minutes ago epo_de India fire: Several killed in warehouse blaze in New Delhi @AJENews https://t.co/ppVjB0M3u9 26 minutes ago National News Fire at warehouse in India’s capital kills 9, injures 3 National News https://t.co/OPlxOVBI1K https://t.co/l4QBXURFom 44 minutes ago Safeway Deli India fire: Several killed in warehouse blaze in New Delhi - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/p4iDSRNbcy 1 hour ago PulpNews Crime #Fire at warehouse in India's capital #kills 9 - Dec 23 @ 4:21 AM ET https://t.co/N60haxzwR4 1 hour ago RSSFeedsCloud Fire at warehouse in India’s capital kills 9 https://t.co/mQCUgcyEIq 1 hour ago Pakistan News India fire: Several killed in warehouse blaze in New Delhi https://t.co/3ZtfZKeQji 2 hours ago Breaking News Fire at warehouse in India's capital kills 9, injures 3 https://t.co/7tGcuanWNQ https://t.co/znEcHYrTVc 2 hours ago