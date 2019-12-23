Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Fire at warehouse in India’s capital kills 9, injures 3

Seattle Times Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — Fire officials said a blaze at a warehouse in India’s capital has killed 9 people and left at least 3 injured. The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Kirari area of New Delhi and its cause was yet unknown, officials said. The injured were admitted to the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

0201sheilak

Sheila Poland RT @AJEnglish: At least nine workers killed and 10 others wounded in India warehouse fire https://t.co/eYuJEeviOJ https://t.co/vOHYcUTZyI 12 minutes ago

epo_de

epo_de India fire: Several killed in warehouse blaze in New Delhi @AJENews https://t.co/ppVjB0M3u9 26 minutes ago

NationalHaber

National News Fire at warehouse in India’s capital kills 9, injures 3 National News https://t.co/OPlxOVBI1K https://t.co/l4QBXURFom 44 minutes ago

SafewayDeli

Safeway Deli India fire: Several killed in warehouse blaze in New Delhi - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/p4iDSRNbcy 1 hour ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #Fire at warehouse in India's capital #kills 9 - Dec 23 @ 4:21 AM ET https://t.co/N60haxzwR4 1 hour ago

RSSFeedsCloud

RSSFeedsCloud Fire at warehouse in India’s capital kills 9 https://t.co/mQCUgcyEIq 1 hour ago

pakistani_news

Pakistan News India fire: Several killed in warehouse blaze in New Delhi https://t.co/3ZtfZKeQji 2 hours ago

BreakingNews219

Breaking News Fire at warehouse in India's capital kills 9, injures 3 https://t.co/7tGcuanWNQ https://t.co/znEcHYrTVc 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.