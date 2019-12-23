US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after Trump phone call Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

A US budget official told the Pentagon to "hold off" on military aid to Kiev 90 minutes after a controversial phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, according to an internal email. The email was part of a series published by the investigative nonprofit Center for Public Integrity. Mr Trump is accused of withholding $400 million in assistance to Ukraine to push Kiev to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. "Based on guidance...

