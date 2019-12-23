Global  

US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after Trump phone call

WorldNews Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after Trump phone callA US budget official told the Pentagon to "hold off" on military aid to Kiev 90 minutes after a controversial phone call between President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, according to an internal email. The email was part of a series published by the investigative nonprofit Center for Public Integrity. Mr Trump is accused of withholding $400 million in assistance to Ukraine to push Kiev to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. "Based on guidance...
News video: Report: Trump Admin Threatened Presidential Veto Over Ukraine Aid Language In Spending Package

Report: Trump Admin Threatened Presidential Veto Over Ukraine Aid Language In Spending Package 00:43

 The Washington Post reports the Trump administration threatened a presidential veto over language concerning Ukraine aid in the spending package.

