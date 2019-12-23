Global  

Anti-CAA protest: Rahul Gandhi asks youth and students to join him at Rajghat

Hindu Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
In a tweet, the Congress leader says ‘It’s not good enough just to feel for India. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re Indian & won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred’
News video: Jharkhand elections: Mahagathbandhan set for a cleansweep | Oneindia News

Jharkhand elections: Mahagathbandhan set for a cleansweep | Oneindia News 03:02

 Mahagathbandhan leads in Jharkhand, BJP's saffron footprint reduces, 14 dead in anti-CAA protests were killed due to bullet injuries, Congress to sit on dharna at Raj Ghat against CAA, Rahul Gandhi calls youth to join in the protest, Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls PM Modi akin to Bhagwan for refugees...

Rahul Gandhi appeals to youths to join him at Rajghat protest

"Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Congress general secretary...
IndiaTimes

Show you are Indian: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeals students to join anti-CAA protests at Raj Ghat in Delhi

The protest at Raj Ghat is significant becuase this is first time that a large number of Congress leaders are going to come out on road to protest against the...
Zee News


Skpj50

Khan Mazhar RT @the_hindu: In a tweet, #RahulGandhi says ‘It’s not good enough just to feel for India. At times like these it’s critical to show that y… 19 minutes ago

TheFederal_in

The Federal Taking a dig at the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called upon the youth of the nation to join him in a prote… https://t.co/tiw2ohf1EO 2 hours ago

nickelllll

Nikhil Kumar Anti-CAA protest: Rahul Gandhi asks youth and students to join him at Rajghat https://t.co/BjN5UVHEBy 2 hours ago

crosthwaite2010

GHOSH SUDIP Anti-CAA protest: Rahul Gandhi asks youth and students to join him at Rajghat https://t.co/TWcITXyES1 2 hours ago

dharamvirtanwar

dharamvir tanwar Anti-CAA protest: Rahul Gandhi asks youth and students to join him at Rajghat https://t.co/Cjf39zUOpf 3 hours ago

