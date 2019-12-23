Global  

100,000 people, 130 tonnes of prawns: 36 hours at the Sydney Fish Market

The Age Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
More than 130 tonnes of prawns are expected to be sold as 100,000 people flock to the Sydney Fish Market for its annual 36-hour "Seafood Marathon".
